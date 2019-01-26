Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow shines against top NFL draft prospects at Senior Bowl

Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow did the same thing at the Senior Bowl against some of the top prospects for the 2019 NFL draft that he did throughout his time at Clemson – make plays.
Renfrow caught five passes for 63 yards Saturday afternoon in the Senior Bowl, leading the South team in receptions. He caught two more passes than anyone else on his team. The North defeated the South 34-24 in the game.
Renfrow showed off an impressive ability to get open and caught five of his six targets.
West Virginia receiver Gary Jennings led the South team in receiving yards, catching two passes for 64 yards, finishing with one more yard than Renfrow.
In addition to leading his team in receptions, Renfrow was also second in the game in catches, finishing behind only Andy Isabella of UMass. Isabella finished with seven receptions for 74 yards.
Renfrow also returned one punt for 18 yards, which was the longest punt return of the game.
South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel, who performed well at practices throughout the week, had one reception for 15 yards, returned a punt for 13 yards and had a 25-yard kickoff return.
