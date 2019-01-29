NC State picks up verbal commitment from running back Jordan Houston

N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren lost one running back last week but gained another one on Monday.
Less than a week after Georgia running back Jamious Griffin decommitted from the Wolfpack, Virginia-based running back Jordan Houston (Oakton, Va.) verbally committed to N.C. State.
Houston made the announcement on Twitter, posting ‘RALEIGH IM COMING HOME!!!”
Originally a Maryland commit, Houston (5-9, 180), an all-purpose back out of Flint Hill High School, was in Raleigh over the weekend. He verbally committed to Maryland over the summer, but did not sign a National Letter of Intent with the Terrapins.
As a senior, Houston rushed for 1,582 yards and 20 touchdowns. He rushed for 5, 405 yards and 61 touchdowns during his prep career. A three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, Houston is the No. 6 all-purpose back in the country and the No. 19 player in Virginia.
Griffin, a four-star prospect from Rome, Ga., decommitted from the Wolfpack. last week Griffin is the No. 22 running back in the country, according to 247Sports.
Doeren now has two running backs in the class of 2019. Southern Nash running back Zonovan Knight enrolled in January.
The addition of Knight and Houston should provide depth behind sophomores Ricky Person, Jr. and Trent Pennix. Person, from nearby Heritage High School, is the leading returning rusher for the team, after rushing for 471 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman in 2018. Pennix, another local product from Sanderson High, rushed for 68 yards on 22 carries.
Knight, a four-star recruit out of Southern Nash, enrolled in school earlier this month and expects to be in the mix as well. As a senior, Knight rushed for 2,054 yards and 26 touchdowns, averaging 186.7 yards per game. In December, Knight was named the Offensive MVP of the 2018 Shrine Bowl after rushing for 148 yards and one touchdown.
Doeren now has 22 commitments for the class of 2019, with 19 signed and 16 enrolled in January. Doeren’s class of 2019 currently ranks No. 3 in the ACC -- behind Clemson and Florida State -- and 28th nationally.
