New NC State AD Boo Coorigan on team building - and the name ‘Boo’

By

January 30, 2019 11:47 AM

Check out part of a 2016 interview with Boo Coorigan, then athletic director at Army. Coorigan was named the new athletic director at NC State, Wed. Jan. 30, 2019. The interview is done by Josh Elledge of SavingAngels.com before the Army-Navy game.