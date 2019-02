NC State’s Kevin Keatts on historic loss to Virginia Tech: ‘I don’t know if I have ever been part of a game where none of our guys played well’

February 02, 2019 03:01 PM

NC State coach Kevin Keatts talks about the Wolfpack's historic loss to Virginia Tech at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. The Wolfpack only scored 24 points in the loss.