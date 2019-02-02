Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Louisville | February 2, 2019

North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) and Luke Maye (32) go after a loose ball with Louisville's Malik Williams (5) during the second half against Louisville on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Leaky Black, out with a sprained ankle, stands with his teammates for the National Anthem prior to their game against Louisville on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) puts up a shot over Louisville's Jordan Nwora (33) during the first half on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Brooks had 12 points in the Tar Heels' victory.
North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) and Luke Maye (32) trap Louisville's Christen Cunningham (1) during the first half on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
Louisville's Christen Cunningham (1) and his teammates listen to coach Chris Mack during the first half against North Carolina on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) launches a three-point shot over Louisville's Dwayne Sutton (24) during the first half on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Johnson had 19 points in the Tar Heels' victory.
Louisville's Christen Cunningham (1) protects the ball from North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) during the first half on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team in the first half against Louisville on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) defends Louisville's Malik Williams (5) during the first half on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina's Coby White (2) breaks to the basket for dunk during the first half against Louisville on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams huddles with his team in the first half against Louisville on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket against Louisville's Darius Perry (2) during the first half on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Williams had 10 points and in the Tar Heels' victory over Louisville.
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) reacts after sinking a basket and drawing a foul during the second half against Louisville on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) reacts after sinking a basket and drawing a foul during the second half against Louisville on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to poor play by his team during the second half against Louisville on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) and Kenny Williams (24) go after an offensive rebound over Christen Cunningham (1) during the second half on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) launches a three-point shot over Louisville's Will Rainey (14) during the second half on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams instructs his team on rebounding technique during the second half against Louisville on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina's Brandon Robinson (4) battles for an offensive rebound with Louisville's Jordan Nwora (33) during the second half on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot against Louisville's Dwayne Sutton (24) during the second half against Louisville on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) gets a dunk during the second half against Louisville on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) gets a dunk ahead of the Louisville defense of Ryan McMahon (30) and Steven Enoch (23) during the second half against Louisville on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina's Brandon Robinson (4) defends Louisville's Ryan McMahon (30) during the second half on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina's Coby White (2) drives to the basket against Louisville's Darius Perry (2) during the second half on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) huddles with his teammates during the closing minutes of play against Louisville on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) launches a three-point shot over Louisville's Darius Perry (2) during the second half on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) drives to the basket against Louisville's Steven Enoch (23) during the second half on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Maye led all sacred with 20 points in the Tar Heels' 79-69 victory.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams has a word with Coby White (2) during the second half against Louisville on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina's Leaky Black, out with a sprained ankle and Sterling Manley, out with a knee injury, joke around on the bench during the closing minutes of the Tar Heels' game against Louisville on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) puts up a shot over Louisville's Malik Williams (5) during the second half on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, K
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to poor play by his team during the second half against Louisville on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) breaks to the basket past Louisville's Dwayne Sutton (24) during the second half against Louisville on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
