Clemson pounds Wake Forest for second consecutive ACC win

By Matt Connolly

February 03, 2019 01:52 PM

Elijah Thomas
Elijah Thomas Orlando Ramirez USA TODAY Sports
Clemson continued to climb out of its early ACC hole with a resounding 64-37 win against Wake Forest Sunday afternoon at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers got 23 points and 10 rebounds out of senior center Elijah Thomas and held the Demon Deacons to 24 percent shooting, including 14 percent from 3-point range.

Clemson improves to 13-8 (3-5) with the victory, while Wake Forest falls to 8-13 (1-8).

The Tigers will play at Georgia Tech Wednesday at 7 p.m.

