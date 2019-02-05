ACC

Former Clemson receiver, staffer leaving Tigers for West Virginia job

By Matt Connolly

February 05, 2019 09:27 AM

Clemson grad assistant and former Tigers receiver Xavier Dye is taking the next step in his coaching career.

Dye has been hired as the wide receivers coach at West Virginia where he will work under new head coach Neal Brown.

Dye first announced the move on Twitter, and The State confirmed that Dye is expected to join West Virginia’s staff.

The former Byrnes star worked as a grad assistant at Clemson each of the past two years, helping receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott develop Clemson’s wideouts.

Dye played receiver at Clemson from 2007-10, earning a degree in sociology.

