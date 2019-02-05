What to watch for as Clemson completes recruiting class on Wednesday

Clemson signed the majority of its 2019 recruiting class during the early signing period as the Tigers added 27 players to their program, 17 of which are already on campus.
Clemson will officially add at least one more prospect on Wednesday when Michel Dukes signs with the Tigers after committing to Clemson over the weekend.
The Charleston native and First Baptist running back also visited East Carolina and Syracuse before choosing the Tigers. He is rated as a three-star running back, the No. 58 running back in the nation and the No. 15 player in the state of South Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
“They stayed with me throughout the whole process ever since I was a freshman,” Dukes told reporters after committing over the weekend. “The visit up there was amazing, just meeting all the players and communicating with the coaching staff. The environment with the coaches, the atmosphere with the players and coaches is amazing. Me and coach (Tony) Elliott communicated throughout the whole process and I knew that offer was going to come.”
In addition to Dukes, Clemson could add another running back on Signing Day in five-star recruit Jerrion Ealy. The Mississippi native is down to Ole, Miss, Clemson, Alabama and Mississippi State and will announce his decision during the 12 p.m. hour on ESPN2.
Even though Ealy is set to sign on Wednesday, it is possible that he will never play football for the school he chooses. Ealy is also a top baseball prospect, and he could decide to sign with an MLB team following the MLB draft and immediately begin his professional baseball career. If Ealy does opt to go to school he is expected to play football and baseball wherever he lands.
The Tigers could also land a preferred walk-on on Wednesday in offensive lineman Mason Trotter of Dorman. Trotter holds scholarship offers from Louisville and Syracuse but is also considering walking on for the Tigers. Dorman is holding a Signing Day ceremony Wednesday at 3 p.m. where Trotter and several of his teammates will announce their college decisions.
Trotter is rated as a two-star recruit, the No. 185 guard and the No. 70 player in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Clemson signees: On campus
OL Kaleb Boateng
DL Logan Cash
DB Joseph Charleston
DL Tyler Davis
DB Sheridan Jones
WR Frank Ladson
TE Jaelyn Lay
WR Joe Ngata
DL Ruke Orhorhoro
QB Taisun Phommachanh
OL William Putnam
OL Hunter Rayburn
DL Etinosa Reuben
WR Brannon Spector
P Aidan Swanson
DB Ray Thornton
DB Lannden Zanders
Clemson signees: Summer enrollees
TE Davis Allen
LB Vonta Bentley
CB Andrew Booth
LB Bryton Constantin
DL Tayquon Johnson
LB Keith Maguire
RB Chez Mellusi
LB Kane Patterson
DB Jalyn Phillips
LB Greg Williams
