National Signing Day Blog: Next wave of talent coming in

Today marks the start of the second National Signing Day for football teams across the nation.
Locally, the Triangle schools are starting to receive national letters of intent to complete their class of 2019. Check here for updates throughout the day.
UNC
Ty Murray (6-2, 330): Offensive lineman, Carrollton, Ga. Carrollton High
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
Raymond Vohasek (6-3, 280): Defensive lineman, McHenry, Ill. College of Dupaje
Wisdom Asaboro (6-7, 280): Defensive lineman, Charlotte. Covenant Day
Don Chapman (5-11, 185): San Diego, Calif. Lincoln
N.C. State
Tabari Hines (5-10, 175): Defensive back, Florence, S.C. Oregon
Jordan Houston (5-10, 190): Running back, Waldorf, Md. Flint High School
Cecil Powell (6-1, 191): Ft. Launderdale, Fla. Piper
NC Central
Quantez Mansfield (6-1, 272): Defensive lineman, Greensboro, SE Guilford
Darrius Buchanan (6-3, 230): Tight end, Washington D.C., Theodore Roosevelt
Khiry Stubbs (6-4, 305): Offensive lineman, Hialeah, Fla., American Heritage
Nicholas Witherspoon (6-2, 200): Defensive lineman, Greensboro, Smith High School
Robert Mitchell (6-3, 310): Offensive lineman, Millsboro, DE. Lackawanna Community College
Matthew Leavelle (6-3, 205): Linebacker, Williamson, NC. Riverside
Davius Richard (6-1, 170): Defensive back, Belle Glade, Fla. Glades Central
Chris Escalara (6-2, 295): Offensive lineman, Lexington, North Davidson
Khalil Baker (6-0, 180): Defensive back, Kernersville, East Forsyth
Corey Bullock (6-4, 270): Offensive lineman, Bradywine, MD. Gwinn Park
Phillip Foster (5-10, 225):Linebacker, Durham, Northern
Chandler Hammett (6-1, 255): Defensive lineman, Conyers, Ga. Heritage High
Camaury Jones (6-4, 325): Offensive lineman, Pfafftown, Regan High
Comments