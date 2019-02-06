ACC

National Signing Day Blog: Next wave of talent coming in

By Jonas Pope IV

February 06, 2019 10:45 AM

Today marks the start of the second National Signing Day for football teams across the nation.

Locally, the Triangle schools are starting to receive national letters of intent to complete their class of 2019. Check here for updates throughout the day.

UNC

Ty Murray (6-2, 330): Offensive lineman, Carrollton, Ga. Carrollton High

Raymond Vohasek (6-3, 280): Defensive lineman, McHenry, Ill. College of Dupaje

Wisdom Asaboro (6-7, 280): Defensive lineman, Charlotte. Covenant Day

Don Chapman (5-11, 185): San Diego, Calif. Lincoln

N.C. State

Tabari Hines (5-10, 175): Defensive back, Florence, S.C. Oregon

Jordan Houston (5-10, 190): Running back, Waldorf, Md. Flint High School

Cecil Powell (6-1, 191): Ft. Launderdale, Fla. Piper

NC Central

Quantez Mansfield (6-1, 272): Defensive lineman, Greensboro, SE Guilford

Darrius Buchanan (6-3, 230): Tight end, Washington D.C., Theodore Roosevelt

Khiry Stubbs (6-4, 305): Offensive lineman, Hialeah, Fla., American Heritage

Nicholas Witherspoon (6-2, 200): Defensive lineman, Greensboro, Smith High School

Robert Mitchell (6-3, 310): Offensive lineman, Millsboro, DE. Lackawanna Community College

Matthew Leavelle (6-3, 205): Linebacker, Williamson, NC. Riverside

Davius Richard (6-1, 170): Defensive back, Belle Glade, Fla. Glades Central

Chris Escalara (6-2, 295): Offensive lineman, Lexington, North Davidson

Khalil Baker (6-0, 180): Defensive back, Kernersville, East Forsyth

Corey Bullock (6-4, 270): Offensive lineman, Bradywine, MD. Gwinn Park

Phillip Foster (5-10, 225):Linebacker, Durham, Northern

Chandler Hammett (6-1, 255): Defensive lineman, Conyers, Ga. Heritage High

Camaury Jones (6-4, 325): Offensive lineman, Pfafftown, Regan High

Jonas E. Pope IV

Sports reporter Jonas Pope IV covers college recruiting, high school sports, NC Central and the ACC for the Herald-Sun and The News & Observer.

