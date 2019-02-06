Pair of Clemson defensive starters to miss spring practice

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced during his press conference Wednesday afternoon that Clemson will be down a pair of defensive starters during the spring.
Clemson defensive tackles Jordan Williams and Nyles Pinckney will both be out with injuries.
Pinckney has a pec injury, while Williams hurt his leg playing basketball and is going to have a screw put in his leg.
The two are expected to replace Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence, who are off to the NFL.
