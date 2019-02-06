ACC

Pair of Clemson defensive starters to miss spring practice

By Matt Connolly

February 06, 2019 02:57 PM

Clemson’s Nyles Pinckney (44) reacts after stopping a fake field goal by Alabama during the second half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
CLEMSON

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced during his press conference Wednesday afternoon that Clemson will be down a pair of defensive starters during the spring.

Clemson defensive tackles Jordan Williams and Nyles Pinckney will both be out with injuries.

Pinckney has a pec injury, while Williams hurt his leg playing basketball and is going to have a screw put in his leg.

The two are expected to replace Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence, who are off to the NFL.

Matt Connolly

Matt Connolly is the Clemson beat writer and covers recruiting and college sports for The State newspaper and The State.com

