Wolfpack holds off Pitt 79-76

By

February 09, 2019 05:45 PM

NC State's C.J. Bryce, who had 21 points and hit 3 free throws in the final 9.9 seconds to seal a 79-76 win over Pitt, discusses how the Pack put a loss to UNC behind it and bounced back to end a 3-game ACC losing streak on the road on Feb. 9, 2019.