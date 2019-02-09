Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Miami | February 9, 2019

North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) battles for an offensive rebound with Miami's Ebuka Izundu (15) during the second half on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams and his assistants stand for the National Anthem prior to the Tar Heels' game against Miami on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) joins the huddle with the starters for the Tar Heels prior to the tip off of their game against Miami on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Coby White (2) breaks to the basket for a dunk during the first half against Miami on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) breaks to the basket against Miami's Chris Lykes (0) for a dunk during the first half on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Maye had 12 points in the first half.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams yells directions to his team during the first half against Miami on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Brandon Huffman (42) drives to the basket after a collision with Miami's Sam Waardenburg (21) during the first half on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Miami coach Jim Larranaga argues a call against his team with official Bill Covington during the first half against North Carolina on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's North Carolina's Coby White (2) drives to the basket against Miami's Anthony Lawrence II (3) for two of his game high 33 points on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) drives to the basket against Miami's Anthony Lawrence II (3) during the first half on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Maye had 12 points in the first half.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) drives to the basket against Miami's Anthony Lawrence II (3) in the first half on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Coby White (2) drives to the basket between Miami's Sam Waardenburg (21) and Dejan Vasiljevic (1) during the second half on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. White lead all scores with 33 points.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) gets a dunk on a fast break during the first half against Miami on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Leaky Black, out with an injury, pretends to hold a baby, during the second half against Miami on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C
Miami's Zach Johnson (5) is trapped by North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) and Nassir Little (5) during the second half on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Miami's Zach Johnson (5) is trapped by North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) and Nassir Little (5) during the second half on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) reacts after forcing Miami's Zach Johnson (5) to call a time out after a defensive stop during the second half on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) reacts after forcing Miami's Zach Johnson (5) to call a time out after a defensive stop during the second half on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on offense during the second half against Miami on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on offense during the second half against Miami on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Coby White (2) squares off on defense against Miami's Chris Lykes (0) during the second half on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) reacts after the Tar Heels took the lead over Miami with a basket by Coby White late in the second half on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) launches a three-point shot over Chris Lykes (0) with 12 seconds to play to tie the score 77-77 and force overtime on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Miami's Chris Lykes (0) shoots over North Carolina's Coby White (2) during the first half on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Lykes lead the Hurricanes with 27 points.
North Carolina's Coby White (2) drives to the basket through the Miami defense during the second half on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. White lead all scores with 33 points.
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) goes to the basket for a dunk to tie the game at 79-79 in overtime against Miami on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) reacts after a three-point basket in overtime to put the Tar Heels up 82-79 against Miami on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Coby White (2) drives to the basket during overtime against Miami on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. White lead all scores with 33 poin
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) shoots over Miami's Dejan Vasiljevic (1) with 40 seconds to play in overtime to give the Tar Heels' a 86-82 lead on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Maye scored 20 points in the Tar Heels' win.
North Carolina's Coby White (2), Luke Maye (32) and Seventh Woods (0) celebrate the Tar Heel's 88-85 overtime victory against Miami on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Coby White (2) and Garrison Brooks (15) celebrate the Tar Heels' 88-85 overtime victory over Miami on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
The Tar Heels surround Brandon Robinson (4) as they celebrate their 88-85 victory over Miami on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
