Overtime surge leads NC State to home win over Boston College

N.C. State finished the rough stretch of its ACC schedule but not the exciting part.
The Wolfpack watched a 14-point lead over Boston College disappear in the second half only to rally in a final minute of regulation to force overtime. N.C. State took care of business in extra time for an 89-80 win over the feisty Eagles.
Devon Daniels led N.C. State (19-8, 7-7 ACC) with 19 points, 10 rebounds and a key steal near the end of regulation. Senior Torin Dorn added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Wolfpack, who have won eight straight home games over the Eagles.
Not that it was easy, anything but. Regulation ended in quite a flurry over the final 70 seconds. Daniels had a steal, that bounced off of official James Breeding, to give N.C. State a 72-71 lead.
BC freshman Jarius Hamilton responded with a jumper with 51.5 seconds left to push the Eagles back up 73-72. N.C. State was able to tie it on the next possession on a free throw by Dorn. Dorn made his first free throw with 31.8 seconds left but missed the second.
Daniels grabbed the rebound but missed his putback attempt. D.J. Funderburk got a hand on the miss but his tip attempt didn’t fall. Ky Bowman had a chance to win the game on the final possession of regulation but his 15-foot jumper did not fall.
Bowman led the Eagles with 1x points while Steffon Mitchell added 13 rebounds.
The Wolfpack just finished a difficult six-game ACC gauntlet with a road loss at No. 1 Duke on Saturday. State gets three more games against the Eagles (No. 126), Wake Forest (185) and Georgia Tech (122) before the ACC tournament.
N.C. State, No. 31 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, needs to hold serve down the stretch of the regular season. It has four games, including Wednesday’s, against teams at the bottom of the ACC standings.
Those games are like “appendix” games. They don’t really have a useful purpose but could potentially do damage. The Eagles looked like they were going to cook up an upset after it dug out of a second-half hole.
N.C. State led by as many as 14 in the second half (60-46 at 12:58) before Bowman led the Eagles’ charge. Bowman hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give BC a 66-64 lead with 7:10 left.
The Eagles used a 16-0 run to erase N.C. State’s double-digit advantage. The Wolfpack was in control of the game’s first 27 minutes.
N.C. State’s defense was turning over BC, especially with its press, and the Eagles weren’t able to stop the Wolfpack on the other end.
Braxton Beverly made four 3-pointers in the first half and N.C. State had a 46-37 lead at the break. The Wolfpack stayed in control until Bowman got hot.
The Eagles led 67-64 and N.C. State didn’t score for a 7-minute stretch before it was able to tie the game up on a pair of free throws by Funderburk with 4:15 left.
The teams traded the lead four times before N.C. State scored the first seven points of overtime to finally put the Eagles away.
