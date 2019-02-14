ACC

NC State basketball player Eric Lockett charged with assaulting a woman

By Sarah Nagem and Simone Jasper

snagem@nando.com

sjasper@newsobserver.com

February 14, 2019 06:34 AM

Raleigh

N.C. State basketball player Eric Lockett has been charged with assaulting a woman, according to arrest records.

Raleigh police say Lockett, 23, on Tuesday struck a woman in the face. He was arrested Thursday morning and charged with assault on a female, a misdemeanor.

Lockett was among three players who sat out Wedneday’s win against Syracuse. A statement before the game by the team called Lockett’s absense a “personal matter.”

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts declined after the game to clarify why Lockett missed the game.

The 6-5, 193-pound grad transfer from Florida International has averaged 5.0 points and 16.9 minutes per game for the Wolfpack and appeared in 22 games.

Arrest records list Lockett’s address as in Warner Robins, Georgia.

