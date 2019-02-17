Photo Gallery: Duke defeats NC State at Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) gets a rebound ripped away by NC State players Torin Dorn (2) and DJ Funderburk (0) in the second half. Duke defeated NC State 94-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, Feb.16, 2019.
Duke fans watch as the teams warm up before N.C. State’s game against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts laughs with Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski before N.C. State’s game against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Former Duke star Amile Jefferson reacts before N.C. State’s game against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
N.C. State’s Wyatt Walker (33) fouls Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts talks with C.J. Bryce (13) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) gets stopped by a flagrant foul by NC State guard Markell Johnson (11) in the first half. Duke played NC State at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, Feb.16, 2019.
N.C. State’s Wyatt Walker (33) blocks the shot by Duke’s Cam Reddish (2) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) goes after the loose ball with Duke’s Cam Reddish (2) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Boxer Floyd Mayweather, center right, sits behind the Duke bench during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Former star Quinn Cook sits next to Mayweather.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) keeps control of the ball as N.C. State’s Torin Dorn (2) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) breaks up the shot by Duke’s Cam Reddish (2) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts gives a thumbs up to game officials after a second half call against his team. Duke defeated NC State 94-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, Feb.16, 2019.
\d3 steals the ball from NC State guard Markell Johnson (11) in the second half. Duke defeated NC State 94-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, Feb.16, 2019.
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) goes in to score over NC State guard C.J. Bryce (13) in the first half. Duke defeated NC State 94-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, Feb.16, 2019.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) shoots as N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) and N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) defend during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
N.C. State’s Torin Dorn (2) fights for a rebound with Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) goes in for a first half dunk over NC State forward Jericole Hellems (4). Williamson scored 32 points as Duke defeated NC State 94-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, Feb.16, 2019.
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) goes in for a shot in the first half over NC State guard C.J. Bryce (13). Duke played NC State at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, Feb.16, 2019.
Duke’s Tre Jones (3) celebrates after hitting a three-pointer during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
N.C. State’s C.J. Bryce (13) shoots as Duke’s Cam Reddish (2) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) reacts after dunking the ball during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after scoring in the first half against the Wolfpack. Duke defeated NC State 94-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, Feb.16, 2019.
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) shoots as Duke’s Marques Bolden (20) defends during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) looks to maneuver around N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) tries to drive around Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) drives past Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
N.C. State’s Torin Dorn (2) slams in two during Duke’s 94-78 victory over N.C. State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) walks back downcourt during the second half of Duke’s 94-78 victory over N.C. State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) shoots as Duke’s Jack White (41) defends during the second half of Duke’s 94-78 victory over N.C. State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
N.C. State’s Torin Dorn (2) looks to inbound the ball during the second half of Duke’s 94-78 victory over N.C. State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
N.C. State’s Markell Johnson (11) forces Duke’s Tre Jones (3) to turn the ball over during the second half of Duke’s 94-78 victory over N.C. State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts encourages his team during the second half of Duke’s 94-78 victory over N.C. State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Duke forward RJ Barrett (5) shoots through a host of NC State defenders int the first half. Duke played NC State at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, Feb.16, 2019.
Duke’s Jack White (41) slams in two over N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) during the second half of Duke’s 94-78 victory over N.C. State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Duke’s Jack White (41) celebrates after slamming in two during the second half of Duke’s 94-78 victory over N.C. State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
N.C. State’s Braxton Beverly (10) drives around Duke’s Cam Reddish (2) during the second half of Duke’s 94-78 victory over N.C. State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Duke forward Cam Reddish (2) goes in to score over NC State forward Wyatt Walker (33) in the second half.Duke defeated NC State 94-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, Feb.16, 2019.
N.C. State’s Torin Dorn (2) reacts during the second half of Duke’s 94-78 victory over N.C. State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
NC State guard Markell Johnson (11) attempts to block a first half shot by Duke forward RJ Barrett (5). Duke defeated NC State 94-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, Feb.16, 2019.
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts talks with his team during a timeout during the second half of Duke’s 94-78 victory over N.C. State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Duke’s RJ Barrett (5) slams in two during the second half of Duke’s 94-78 victory over N.C. State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Duke’s RJ Barrett (5) celebrates after slamming in two during the second half of Duke’s 94-78 victory over N.C. State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. N.C. State’s Devon Daniels (24) is to the right.
N.C. State’s Torin Dorn (2) can’t intercept the pass intended for Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) during the second half of Duke’s 94-78 victory over N.C. State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) reacts after scoring a second half basket against the Wolfpack. Williamson scored 32 points as Duke defeated NC State 94-78 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C. Saturday, Feb.16, 2019.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) celebrates with Duke’s RJ Barrett (5) late in the second half of Duke’s 94-78 victory over N.C. State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) greets the Cameron Crazies as he runs off the court after Duke’s 94-78 victory over N.C. State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.
