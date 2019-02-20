Highly-rated Clemson target makes another visit to the Southeast

One of Clemson’s top recruiting targets for the 2020 class, Damascus, Md., defensive end Bryan Bresee, was back in the neighborhood last weekend. He wasn’t in Pickens County but rather about 75 miles south down I-85 in Clarke County, Ga. He was in Athens for another visit with Georgia, and he had his entire family in tow with him.
“It was really good,” Bresee said. “Had a really good time and got to spend the whole day with about the whole coaching staff, so it was a really good day. That was my fourth time down there so we’ve gotten to go down there a lot and check it out a bunch. We got to spend a lot of time with coach Smart and got to break down some of my own game film with coach Scott, the defensive line coach. Just got some quality one on one time with the defensive coaching staff and coach Smart. He just tells me how I fit into scheme of things and how I could thrive in that system.”
Bresee also has made multiple visits to Clemson, the last one in late January. He said he’s looking at another visit with the Tigers, possibly for the spring game, but nothing has been decided on that. He said he hears daily from recruiters Brent Venables and Todd Bates.
He plans to get back to some other schools he’s already seen with Maryland likely to get a visit for one of its remaining basketball games.
Bresee said he has not order to the schools yet and plans to take a couple of official visits in the spring. He said his decision could come before his season, or he might wait until it’s over.
