Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Duke | February 20, 2019

Frustrated after a series of turnovers by his team late in their game against Duke, North Carolina coach Roy Williams take a seat on the court on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski embraces North Carolina coach Roy Williams prior to their game on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Former President Barack Obama stands at attention during the Nationasl Anthem before the start of the Duke vs UNC game at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C., Wed., Feb.20, 2019.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Former President Barack Obama stands for the National Anthem prior to the start of the North Carolina vs Duke game on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) falls to the court under North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32), injuring himself and damaging his shoe during the opening moments of the game in the first half on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) falls to the court under North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32), injuring himself and damaging his shoe during the opening moments of the game in the first half on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) holds his knee after blowing out his shoe early in the game. He did not return in the first half. Duke battled UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C., Wed., Feb.20, 2019.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) holds his knee after blowing out his shoe early in the game. He did not return and suffered a sprained knee. UNC defeated Duke 88-72 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C., Wed., Feb.20, 2019.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1), took a fall injuring himself during the opening moments of the Blue Devils’ game against North Carolina on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Williamson did not return to the game.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) leaves the court after taking a fall and injuring himself during the opening moments of the Blue Devils’ game against North Carolina on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Williamson did not return to the game.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Zion Williamson (1) leaves the court with his damaged shoe after taking a fall during the opening moments of the Blue Devils’ game against North Carolina on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Jack White (41) battles for a rebound wit UNC forward Luke Maye (32) and UNC forward Nassir Little (5) in the first half. Duke battled UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C., Wed., Feb.20, 2019.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward RJ Barrett (5) attempts a first half shot as UNC guard Kenny Williams (24) defends. UNC defeated Duke 88-72 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C., Wed., Feb.20, 2019.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) breaks to the basket for a dunk ahead of Duke’s RJ Barrett (5) in the first half on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) attempts a first half shot as UNC guard Brandon Robinson (4) defends. UNC defeated Duke 88-72 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C., Wed., Feb.20, 2019.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Former President Barack Obama watches the North Carolina vs Duke game on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) and teammate center Marques Bolden (20) battle for a rebound early in the game. Moments after this play Williamson was hurt and did not return. UNC defeated Duke 88-72 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C., Wed., Feb.20, 2019.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke forward RJ Barrett (5) attempts a first half shot as UNC guard Cameron Johnson (13) defends. UNC defeated Duke 88-72 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C., Wed., Feb.20, 2019.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke trainer Jose Fonseca holds Zion Williamson’s shoes, after one of the shoes was destroyed when Williams took a fall during the opening moments of the Blue Devil’s game against North Carolina on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke forward RJ Barrett (5) slams home a dunk over UNC forward Luke Maye (32) in the first half. UNC defeated Duke 88-72 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C., Wed., Feb.20, 2019.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski argues a call in the first half of play. UNC defeated Duke 88-72 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C., Wed., Feb.20, 2019.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) and UNC guard Coby White (2) battle for the ball in the first half. Duke battled UNC at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C., Wed., Feb.20, 2019.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Seventh Woods (0) drives to the basket in the first half against Duke on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Woods had five points in the Tar Heels win.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) launches a three-point shot over Duke’s Marques Bolden (20) during the first half on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
The Cameron Crazies harass UNC forward Luke Maye (32) in the first half. UNC defeated Duke 88-72 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C., Wed., Feb.20, 2019.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) drives to the basket against Duke’s Cam Reddish (2) in the first half on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Johnson scored 27 points in the Tar Heels’ victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Coby White (2) drives to the basket against Duke’s RJ Barrett (5) in the first half on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has a word with official Ron Groover on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Cam Reddish (2) and the Cameron Crazies harass North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) during an inbounds play in the first half on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Cam Reddish (2) and Javin DeLaurier (12) defend North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) in the first half on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) gets a dunk over Duke’s Jack White (41) in the first half on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) reacts after a dunk in the first half against Duke on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) drives to the basket against Duke’s Marques Bolden (20)) in the second half on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) and Luke Maye (32) defend Duke’s RJ Barrett (5) in the second half on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the second half against Duke on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Former Tar Heel, Julius Peppers flashes a smile as he watches the Duke vs North Carolina game along side Phil Ford on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) and Nassir Little (5) defend Duke’s RJ Barrett (5) in the second half on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Jack White (41) charges into North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) in the second half on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC head coach Roy Williams yells at his players in the second half to continue pressuring Duke. UNC defeated Duke 88-72 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C., Wed., Feb.20, 2019.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) makes a steal from North Carolina’s Coby White (2) in the second half on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke’s Javin DeLaurier (12) looks for an open teammate under pressure from North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) and Coby White (2) in the second half on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke and North Carolina players stand at half court as Duke’s Jack White (41) shoots a technical foul in the second half on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke forward Javin DeLaurier (12) has blood streaming down his face after a hard foul in the second half against the Tar Heels. UNC defeated Duke 88-72 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C., Wed., Feb.20, 2019.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
With victory in sight, the North Carolina bench erupts in celebration during the closing moments of the Tar Heels’ 88-72 victory over Duke on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Duke guard Tre Jones (3) and guard Jordan Goldwire (14) look for a steal against UNC guard Kenny Williams (24) in the second half. UNC defeated Duke 88-72 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C., Wed., Feb.20, 2019.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
UNC forward Garrison Brooks (15) laughs in the closing seconds of play as UNC defeated Duke 88-72 at Cameron Indoor Stadium In Durham, N.C., Wed., Feb.20, 2019.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Andrew Platek (3), Nassir Little (5) and Luke Maye (32) celebrate following the Tar Heels’ 86-72 victory over Duke on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Maye lead North Carolina with 30 points.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Andrew Platek (3) celebrates with Luke Maye (32) following the Tar Heels’ 86-72 victory over Duke on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C. Maye lead North Carolina with 30 points.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) and Shea Rush (11) celebrate the Tar Heels’ 88-72 victory over Duke on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com