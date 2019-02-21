Former Blue Devil tweets good wishes to the wrong Zion

Duke freshman Zion Williamson was injured Wednesday night during the Duke-UNC basketball game when his left foot ripped through his Nike sneaker.
On Thursday, the university said the phenom from South Carolina suffered a Grade 1 sprain and is “listed as day-to-day,” the News & Observer reported.
Many on social media, including NBA superstar LeBron James, shared their thoughts and best wishes for Williamson, who former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen said is “the best prospect since Michael Jordan” and is going to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, according to the Charlotte Observer.
Other well-wishers included Carlos Boozer, a former Blue Devils great and All-NBA player. Boozer sent a message on Twitter, saying “Get Well Soon.”
When Boozer sent the message, instead of directing it to Williamson, he mistakenly tagged Zion National Park.
The 100-year-old nature preserve in Utah responded, thanking Boozer.
A message on the national park’s Twitter page said “Thanks! In anticipation of heavy snow, several roads at @ZionNPS have closed. Be careful out there!” It also included a link to the National Park Service website, telling Boozer to visit there “for updates.”
Boozer eventually realized his mistake and retweeted the message, this time tagging Williamson.
Ironically, Boozer played in Utah for six seasons as a member of the Jazz, according to ESPN.
Zion National Park was not the only one on social media to poke fun at Boozer. People made jokes and displayed their creativity with gifs as they mocked Boozer.
