Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Florida State | February 23, 2019

North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) drives to the basket against Florida State’s Mfiondu Kabegnele (25) in the second half on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton laughs after North Carolina coach Roy Williams had the last word during their pre-game conversation on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) shoots over Florida State’s Phil Cofer (0) during the first half on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Johnson lead North Carolina with 18 points in their 77-59 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) looses control of an offensive rebound in the first half against Florida State on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams huddles with his players during the first half against Florida State on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Florida State’s Christ Koumadje (21) and M.J. Waller (23) defend North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) during the first half on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Tar Heel fans harass Florida State players at the free throw line with new caricatures of former North Carolina players and coach Dean Smith on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Florida State’s M.J. Waller (23) collides with North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) during the first half on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) congratulates teammate Nassir Little (5) after a score in the first half against Florida State on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket against Florida State’s P.J. Savoy (5) in the first half on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) drives to the basket against Florida State’s Mfiondu Kabegnele (25) and Phil Cofer (0) during the first half on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) leads the celebration on the Tar heels’ bench after a basket by Nassir Little during the first half against Florida State on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) drives on Florida State’s Mfiondu Kabegnele (25) for a dunk during the first half on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Little lead North Carolina with 18 points in their 77-59 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) dunks on Florida State’s Mfiondu Kabegnele (25) during the first half on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5), Cameron Johnson (13) and Seventh Woods (0) congratulate each other after a score in the first half against Florida State on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) muscles his way to the basket between Florida State’s M.J. Waller (23) and Mfiondu Kabegnele (25) in the first half on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hi
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Florida State’s Devin Vassell (24) and RaiQuan Gray (1) work to stop North Carolina’s Coby White (2) during the first half on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Florida State’s David Nichols (11) is trapped by North Carolina’s Coby White (2) and Andrew Platek (3) during the first half on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts after foul against his team during the second half against Florida State on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) gets a dunk over Florida State’s Trent Forest (3) in the second half on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks (15) gets a dunk over Florida State’s Trent Forest (3) in the second half on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21), out with an injury, reacts after a basket by Coby White (2) in the second half against Florida State on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Kenny Williams (24) and Cameron Johnson (13) embrace teammate Coby White (2) after a score in the second half against Florida State on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) puts up a shot over Florida State’s Trent Forest (3) in the second half on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts after a turnover during the second half against Florida State on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) defends Florida State’s Terance Mann (14) in the second half against Florida State on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his players during the second half against Florida State on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Nassir Little (5) hangs on the rim after drawing a foul on a dunk attempt during the second half against Florida State on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Little lead North Carolina with 18 points in their 77-59 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team offense during the second half against Florida State on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Fans react after North Carolina’s Luke Maye (32) sank a three-point basket giving the Tar Heels’ a 64-52 lead over Florida State in the second half on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) embraces teammate Nassir Little (5) in the second half against Florida State on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) embraces teammate Nassir Little (5) in the second half against Florida State on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Florida State’s Anthony Polite (13) and Christ Koumadje (21) try to stop North Carolina’s Cameron Johnson (13) during the second half on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Sterling Manley (21), out with an injury, reacts after a basket by reserve player Caleb Ellis (25) during the final minute against Florida State on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton congratulates North Carolina coach Roy Williams during the final seconds of play on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com