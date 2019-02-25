Clemson star played through injury in 2018, won’t do combine drills, per report

Austin Bryant made big plays down the stretch for Clemson during the 2018 season as the Tigers earned their second national title in three years, and the senior did so while playing through an injury, according to a report.
Bryant, who was named the Defensive MVP of the Cotton Bowl after recording three tackles for loss and two sacks, suffered a torn pectoral muscle during a game against Louisville on Nov. 3, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
Bryant had surgery on Jan. 17 and will not participate in drills at the NFL combine, according to Rapoport. He is expected to be selected in the middle rounds of the 2019 NFL draft.
The Georgia native was named third-team All-ACC in 2018 after recording 44 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks. He started all 15 games.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Herald
#ReadLocal
Bryant had three sacks in eight games before being injured against Louisville and recorded five sacks in the final seven games after being injured against the Cardinals. Bryant was named an All-American in 2017.
Comments