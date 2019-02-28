Sacha Killeya-Jones leaves NC State to pursue pro career

Sacha Killeya-Jones’ career at N.C. State is over before it really started.
Killeya-Jones, a former McDonald’s All-American from Chapel Hill, has decided to pursue a pro basketball career. He announced his decision on social media on Thursday night.
“After considering my future options, I’ve made the difficult decision to begin the immediate pursuit of a professional basketball career,” Killeya-Jones wrote on his Twitter account. “I appreciate the support of my teammates and the NC State campus and community and for making my time here memorable.”
A 6-11, 220-pound forward, Killeya-Jones began his college career at Kentucky. He averaged 3.1 points in two seasons for the Wildcats.
He transferred to N.C. State after the 2017-18 season. He was sitting out this season under NCAA rules. Before a Feb. 13 home win over Syracuse, Killeya-Jones was not on the bench. N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts was asked after the game about Killeya-Jones’ status with the team, and Keatts said the former five-star recruit was: “currently not a member of our program.”
On Thursday, after Killeya-Jones made his decision public. Keatts issued a statement.
“I wish Sacha all the best in his future endeavors,” Keatts said in a statement released by the school. “I pray he finds both success and happiness in his next chapter.”
Killeya-Jones is the second forward to leave the program since the start of the season. Freshman forward Ian Steere transferred after playing in one game. With Killeya-Jones’ exit, Keatts has two scholarships available for the 2019-20 season.
