What Trevor Lawrence says about notion he should sit out at Clemson

Trevor Lawrence lives a different life than most of his classmates at Clemson. Lawrence admits that he has to “pick and choose” his spots when he wants to leave the house and go out in public because the attention he receives can be overwhelming at times.
But just as everyone else at Clemson heard the talk for the past two months that the star quarterback should sit out the next two seasons to ensure that he is healthy for the NFL, Lawrence heard it too. It’s just not something he would ever consider.
“Nah, no,” he said bluntly Monday evening while meeting with the media for the first time this spring. “Everyone’s talking about that, but I don’t really care about that. It’s definitely not coming from me, all that stuff, so just kind of ignore it and keep working.”
Lawrence is likely to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and ESPN’s Mel Kiper said after the national title game that Lawrence would likely be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft if he was eligible. But Lawrence is not worried about any of that stuff right now.
Instead, the Georgia native simply wants to enjoy his next two years of college football and try to lead Clemson to another national title after starring against Alabama in the national championship game last season.
Dabo Swinney said in the past that he would be in favor of a minor league football league that would allow players to go straight from high school to a developmental league where they could get paid. But Lawrence wouldn’t be interested in anything like that, either.
“I think it’s just a different experience being able to go to school with guys your age, to be able to go through this experience of being in college,” Lawrence said. “And it’s a grind balancing school and football and all of that stuff but getting to meet new people and make friends outside of football, I think it’s really important to do.”
In addition to not thinking about possibly sitting out, Lawrence is in favor of the rule that forces football players to be three years removed from high school before playing in the NFL.
“Other sports, like basketball, they can leave after a year. I think it’s good, I mean we have to stay three years at least. We get to make a lot of friends and experience a lot of new things. So I definitely love being able to be in college,” Lawrence said.
The former No. 1 overall recruit then elaborated on what he is getting out of his college experience.
“Developing mentally and physically and enjoying your time, I think it’s important,” Lawrence said. “A lot of people just try to rush that time, but I’m just trying to enjoy every second of being here.”
