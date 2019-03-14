How Clemson players performed at pro day, NFL combine

Clemson held pro day Thursday afternoon at its indoor practice facility, a couple of weeks after several players worked out at the NFL combine. Here is how Christian Wilkins, Hunter Renfrow and others measured up at pro day and the NFL combine:

DE Austin Bryant: 6-foot-4, 271 pounds

RB Adam Choice: 5-foot-9 3/8, 209 pounds, 40 time: 4.52/4.56, 32 inch vertical jump

LB JD Davis: 6-foot-1 3/8, 229 pounds, 40 time: 4.83/4.87, 225 bench press: 22 reps, 29 inch vertical jump

LB Judah Davis: 6-foot-1 6/8, 242 pounds, 40 time: 4.92/4.95, 225 bench press: 26 reps, 27.5 inch vertical jump

C Justin Falcinelli: 6-foot-4 2/8, 309 pounds, 225 bench press: 27 reps

DE Clelin Ferrell: 6-foot-4 3/8, 264 pounds, 225 bench press: 25 reps

CB Mark Fields: 5-foot-10 1/8, 192 pounds, 40 time: 4.37, 225 bench press: 18 reps, 31.5 inch vertical jump

K Greg Huegel: 5-foot-10 4/8, 184 pounds

DL Albert Huggins: 6-foot-2 6/8, 305 pounds, 40 time: 5.12, 225 bench press: 35 reps, 28.5 inch vertical jump

OL Mitch Hyatt: 6-foot-5 1/8, 303 pounds, 40 time: 5.27/5.28, 225 bench press: 28 reps, 25.5 inch vertical jump

LB Kendall Joseph: 5-foot-11 3/8, 233 pounds, 40 time: 4.97/5.03, 225 bench press: 25 reps, 26.5 inch vertical jump

LB Tre Lamar: 6-foot-3 7/8, 253 pounds, 40 time: 4.95/4.97, 225 bench press: 25 reps, 34.5 inch vertical jump

DT Dexter Lawrence: 6-foot-4 4/8, 342 pounds, 40 time: 5.05, 225 bench press: 36 reps

RB Ryan Mac Lain: 5-foot-8 7/8, 176 pounds, 40 time: 4.68/4.68, 29 inch vertical jump

CB Trayvon Mullen: 6-foot-1 4/8, 199 pounds, 40 time: 4.46, 225 bench press: 7 reps, 34.5 inch vertical

DL Chris Register: 6-foot-2 6/8, 242 pounds, 40 time: 4.89/4.92, 225 bench press: 21 reps, 32 inch vertical

WR Hunter Renfrow: 5-foot-10 4/8, 184 pounds, 40 time: 4.59, 225 bench press: 7 reps, 35 inch vertical

TE Milan Richard: 6-foot-2 5/8, 255 pounds, 40 time: 4.66/4.66, 225 bench press: 20 reps, 29.5 inch vertical

CB Cam Scott: 5-foot-9 2/8, 214 pounds, 40 time: 4.78/4.81, 225 bench press: 15 reps, 32 inch vertical

TE Cannon Smith: 6-foot-4 2/8, 256 pounds, 40 time: 4.90/4.93, 225 bench press: 26 reps, 27 inch vertical

WR Trevion Thompson: 6-foot-2 5/8, 197 pounds, 40 time: 4.43/4.50, 225 bench press: 16 reps, 36 inch vertical

DT Christian Wilkins: 6-foot-3 1/8, 315 pounds, 40 time: 5.04, 225 bench press: 28 reps, 29.5 inch vertical

LB Jalen Williams: 5-foot-9 5/8, 214 pounds, 40 time: 5.01/5.02, 26.5 inch vertical