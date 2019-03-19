How to watch the 2019 NCAA Tournament: Schedules, TV channels and streaming options

The coaches and players on the 68 basketball teams headed to the 2019 NCAA tournament are ready for action, so it’s time for you to figure out your game plan for March Madness watching.

Games are once again spread across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. Last year’s Final Four and Championship game were on TBS, but this year all that goes back to CBS (Sweet 16 and Elite 8 games are divided between CBS and TBS).

We’ve got the schedule here, courtesy of CBS sports (to be updated regularly), along with TV times, channels and how to find them. We also have cord-cutter options for streaming.

We’ll bold the ACC and local teams to make those easier to find.

Tuesday, March 19

6:40 p.m. on truTV: (16) Prairie View A&M vs. (16) Fairleigh Dickinson

After conclusion: (11) Temple vs. (11) Belmont

Wednesday, March 20

6:40 p.m. on truTV: (16) NC Central vs. (16) North Dakota State

After conclusion: (11) St. John’s vs. (11) Arizona State

North Carolina Central’s Julian Walters celebrates after their 50-47 win an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina Central in the championship of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Norfolk, Va. Jason Hirschfeld AP

First Round - Thursday, March 21

12:15 p.m. on CBS: (10) Minnesota vs. (7) Louisville

12:40 p.m. on truTV: (14) Yale vs. (3) LSU

1:30 p.m. on TNT: (12) New Mexico State vs. (5) Auburn

2 p.m. on TBS: (13) Vermont vs. (4) Florida State

After conclusion of CBS game: (15) Bradley vs. (2) Michigan State

After conclusion of truTV game: (11) Temple/Belmont vs. (6) Maryland

After conclusion of TNT game: (13) Northeastern vs. (4) Kansas

After conclusion of TBS game: (12) Murray State vs. (5) Marquette

6:50 p.m. on TNT: (10) Florida vs. (7) Nevada

7:10 p.m. on CBS: (15) Abilene Christian vs. (2) Kentucky

7:20 p.m. on TBS: (11) Saint Mary’s vs. (6) Villanova

7:27 p.m. on truTV: (16) Prairie View / Fairleigh vs. (1) Gonzaga

After conclusion of TNT game: (15) Montana vs. (2) Michigan

After conclusion of CBS game: (10) Seton Hall vs. (7) Wofford

After conclusion of TBS game: (14) Old Dominion vs. (3) Purdue

After conclusion of truTV game: (9) Baylor vs. (8) Syracuse

First Round - Friday, March 22

12:15 p.m. on CBS: (10) Iowa vs. (7) Cincinnati

12:40 p.m. on truTV: (9) Oklahoma vs. (8) Ole Miss

1:30 p.m. on TNT: (14) Northern Kentucky vs. (3) Texas Tech

2 p.m. on TBS: (13) UC Irvine vs. (4) Kansas State

After conclusion of CBS game: (15) Colgate vs. (2) Tennessee

After conclusion of truTV game: (16) Gardner-Webb vs. (1) Virginia

After conclusion of TNT game: (11) St. John’s/Arizona State vs. (6) Buffalo

After conclusion of TBS game: (12) Oregon vs. (5) Wisconsin

6:50 p.m. on TNT: (9) Washington vs. (8) Utah State

7:10 p.m. on CBS: (16) NC Central / North Dakota vs. (1) Duke

7:20 on TBS: (14) Georgia State vs. (3) Houston

7:27 on truTV: (12) Liberty vs. (5) Mississippi State

After conclusion of TNT game: (16) Iona vs. (1) North Carolina

After conclusion of CBS game: (9) UCF vs. (8) VCU

After conclusion of TBS game: (11) Ohio State vs. (6) Iowa State

After conclusion of truTV game: (13) Saint Louis vs. (4) Virginia Tech

Duke’s RJ Barrett (5) takes the ball from Syracuse’s Marek Dolezaj (21) during the second half of Duke’s 84-72 victory over Syracuse in the quarterfinals of the 2019 ACC Tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, March 14, 2019. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Second Round - Saturday, March 23

Schedule to come

Second Round - Sunday, March 24

Schedule to come

Sweet 16 - Thursday, March 28

Schedule to come

Sweet 16 - Friday, March 29

Schedule to come

Elite Eight - Saturday, March 30

Schedule to come

Elite Eight - Sunday, March 31

Schedule to come

Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) and guard Tre Jones (3) pressure Virginia guard Ty Jerome (11) at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Chuck Liddy cliddy@newsobserver.com

Final Four - Saturday, April 6

Schedule to come

National Championship - Monday, April 8

Schedule to come

WHERE’S THAT CHANNEL?

“What the heck is truTV!?” Come on, truTV is great — it’s the home of “At Home with Amy Sedaris,” featuring Raleigh’s own Amy Sedaris. But if you only watch some of these channels during March Madness, here’s some help.

CBS — Locally, that’s WNCN. You can get that channel without cable with an over-the-air antenna (channel 17). If you have cable: channels 6 and 1203 on Spectrum (formerly Time Warner Cable); channel 6 on Google Fiber TV; channel 6466 on DISH; channel 390 on DirecTV; and channel 17 and 1017 on AT&T U-verse.

TBS — Channels 34 and 104 on Spectrum (formerly Time Warner Cable); channel 284 on Google Fiber TV; channel 139 on DISH; channel 247 on DirecTV; and channel 112 and 1112 on AT&T U-verse.

TNT — Channels 26 and 103 on Spectrum (formerly Time Warner Cable); channel 285 on Google Fiber TV; channel 138 on DISH; channel 245 on DirecTV; and channel 108 and 1108 on AT&T U-verse.

truTV — Channels 44 and 112 on Spectrum (formerly Time Warner Cable); channel 297 on Google Fiber TV; channel 242 on DISH; channel 246 on DirecTV; and channel 164 and 1164 on AT&T U-verse.

HOW CAN I STREAM GAMES?

You’re not going to get everything you want in one place — one of the costs of cord-cutting.

Your best shot for one-stop shopping in this area is a streaming service like Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV, which include CBS live (be sure to enter your ZIP code to see what’s available in your market). If you have an antenna you can at least get the CBS games (or add CBS All-Access to whatever situation you have going).

Here’s a rundown of popular streaming services if you don’t already have one, and please note that all of these allow for free trials. Check the websites to compare costs. Most of these services are available to stream through Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire devices (meaning you can watch them on your TV), as well as Android and iOS apps, so you can watch on your phone or tablet.

YouTube TV: YouTube TV includes CBS live. The service also has TBS, TNT and truTV. Info: tv.youtube.com .

Hulu + Live TV: Hulu Live TV (not the same as regular Hulu) has CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. Info: hulu.com/live-tv.

DirecTV Now: Great news — CBS live has been added to our market since our last March Madness. This service also has TBS, TNT and truTV all available. Info: directvnow.com.

Playstation Vue: Another improvement over last March — Vue is showing CBS17 as a live local channel. Vue also has TBS, TNT and truTV. Info: playstation.com/en-us/network/vue.

Sling: CBS is not available on Sling, but you can get TBS, TNT and truTV depending on the package level. Info: sling.com.

CBS All Access: This is another way way to stream CBS in this market. Info: cbs.com/all-access.

March Madness Live: You can watch all of the games online at the NCAA site, but you’ll need authentication — which means you’ll have to sign in with your cable or satellite password. If you’re watching from work, there’s a handy “Boss Button” in the upper right corner that will quickly switch your screen to a power point presentation. Info: ncaa.com/march-madness-live/watch.