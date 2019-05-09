Clemson closing in on ‘most special’ recruiting class in 247Sports history

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney breaks down 2019 recruiting class Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday

Clemson has attracted plenty of top talent over the past decade with Dabo Swinney at the helm, but never quite like this.

There are still nearly seven months until December’s early signing day, and Clemson has already gained commitments from four five-star prospects, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Tigers have 14 commitments for the class of 2020 thus far and currently have the top recruiting class in the country. Clemson is still in the running for several other top prospects, and its 2020 recruiting class appears to be on the verge of history.

“This is a year where the top prospects that we have ranked also kind of fit that Clemson culture, if you look at the guys that they’ve offered,” 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong said. “And with the success that they’ve had on the field and with the NFL draft, and then the job that the coaching staff does in getting to know these young men and their families, it’s coming together for maybe the most special class in 247Sports history.”

Clemson currently has five-star recruits Bryan Bresee, DJ Uiagalelei, Demarkcus Bowman and Fred Davis in the fold, and the Tigers are in the top group with five-star defensive end Jordan Burch, five-star receiver Julian Fleming and five-star defensive end Myles Murphy.

If Clemson lands those three undecided prospects it would sign four of the top 10 recruits, five of the top 12 and six of the top 17.

“The 2020 class is going to be great. It’s going to be an awesome class,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney recently said. “This (2019) class that just got here is huge for our future, and then certainly this 2020 class, because it’s going to be back-to-back really solid, substantial size groups that will be the foundation for these next five or six years for sure.”

While Clemson has a chance to sign the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for the first time in school history, Wiltfong admits that some of Clemson’s past classes have been underrated.

The Tigers have won two of the past three national titles without signing any top five recruiting classes.

“I would say that Clemson has always recruited at this level, we just didn’t rank them correctly. I think part of what has made Clemson so successful is that they identify the right guys for their program that are going to fit within their culture, and then they develop those guys,” Wiltfong said. “There’s a lot of programs out there that are getting highly rated recruits and not developing them and leading them to the right path to get the most success out of them.”

Wiltfong credits Clemson’s culture for helping the Tigers have so much success on the recruiting trail.

Everything starts with Swinney and then funnels down throughout the program, according to Wiltfong.

Wiltfong noted that when Bresee committed to Clemson there were current and former Tigers players reaching out and congratulating him on social media.

“It’s really a community recruiting to Clemson, from the great evaluations of the coaching staff, to the great effort that the coaches put in, to everyone on campus from the players to the coaches,” Wiltfong said. “The folks that work at Clemson, they create an environment that you just want to play in, as well-oiled a recruiting machine as there is right now in college football. And Alabama and Georgia are recruiting at a high level too, but Clemson, they are able to get more of their top targets than anyone right now.”

Top 5 recruiting classes in 247Sports Composite history

1. 2010 Florida (324.62 points)

2. 2017 Alabama (323.87 points)

3. 2018 Georgia (323.31 points)

4. 2014 Alabama (319.71 points)

5. 2013 Alabama (319.50 points)