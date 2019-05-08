Coach K kicks of Duke’s 2020 class with a sought-after point guard

Coach K says Tre Jones ranks with Duke’s all-time defensive greats After Tre Jones had six steals as the Duke Blue Devils beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 69-58, on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said he considers Jones already among the best perimeter defenders the Blue Devils have had. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After Tre Jones had six steals as the Duke Blue Devils beat the Texas Tech Red Raiders, 69-58, on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said he considers Jones already among the best perimeter defenders the Blue Devils have had.

Duke’s first commitment for its 2020 recruiting class is one of the top point guards available.

Jeremy Roach from Paul VI Catholic High School in Fairfax, Va., announced his commitment to the Blue Devils on Twitter Wednesday night.

The 6-2 Roach, a five-star recruit, is the No. 2 point guard and the No 15 player overall in the class, according to 247Sports.com.

Tre Jones enters his sophomore year as Duke’s point guard for the 2019-2020 season. But if things go as well as planned, Jones expects to leave for the NBA. He was projected as a late first round pick if he had entered this summer’s NBA Draft.

So Roach has positioned himself to step into the Blue Devils lineup upon Jones’ departure.

He selected Duke over offers from Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Villanova and North Carolina, among others.

After averaging 11.1 points and 15.2 points over his freshman and sophomore seasons of high school, Roach didn’t play as a junior as he recovered from a torn ACL.

He’s also starred with USA Basketball, playing on gold medal-winning teams at the 2017 FIBA Americas U16 Championship and 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup.

In World Cup play summer in Argentina, Roach started all seven games for the U.S., contributing 6.4 points and 2.7 assists.