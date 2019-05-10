Clemson’s ACC struggles continue as Tigers drop Game 1 at NC State

Clemson coach Monte Lee watches from the dugout during the second inning of an Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college baseball tournament semifinal against Florida State in Durham, N.C., Saturday, May 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) AP

Clemson baseball blasted The Citadel 17-3 Wednesday night and was feeling good entering its critical three-game series at N.C. State this weekend.

But the good feeling did not last long.

The Tigers dropped Game 1 of their three-game series against the Wolfpack 6-1 on Friday to fall to 29-21 (12-13) on the year.

Clemson is now 1-10 in its last 11 ACC games after starting 11-3 in league play.

Mat Clark suffered the loss for the Tigers, despite putting together a solid start. Clark allowed three earned runs in six innings, while striking out eight.

But Clark did not get much help as Clemson managed only five hits in the loss. Chad Fairey hit a solo home run for the Tigers to provide the only run, while Michael Green, Grayson Byrd, Justin Hawkins and Bryce Teodosio also recorded hits.

Nick Swiney earned the win for the Wolfpack, allowing one hit in 4 1/3 innings of relief. Will Wilson led N.C. State at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run.

N.C. State jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead, scoring two runs in each of the first two innings, and never looking back.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 p.m.