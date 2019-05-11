ACC
Clemson tops NC State in extra innings to even series
Clemson outlasted N.C. State in extra innings Saturday afternoon in Raleigh, North Carolina to even its series against the Wolfpack at a game apiece.
Sam Hall drove in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning as Clemson earned a much-needed 4-3 win. With the victory the Tigers improve to 30-21 (13-13). The series finale is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Carson Spiers earned the win for Clemson, pitching three scoreless innings of relief.
Clemson got a strong start on the mound from freshman Davis Sharpe, who held N.C. State to one run in five innings of work.
The Tigers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Grayson Byrd hit an RBI double to get the Tigers on the board and Chad Fairey added an RBI single later in the inning.
The Tigers were leading 3-1 entering the bottom of the seventh inning before the Wolfpack scored a pair of runs off of Sam Weatherly to tie the game at 3.
Fairey led the Tigers with a pair of hits, while Byrd and Kyle Wilkie each had doubles.
Tyler McDonough led N.C. State with a pair of hits.
