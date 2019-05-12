Clemson falls to NC State, drops fourth consecutive ACC series

Clemson Tigers head coach Monte Lee during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Founders Park. jblake@thestate.com

Clemson is still in search of its first ACC series win since early April, and the Tigers will likely need it next weekend to reach the NCAA Tournament.

Clemson dropped Game 3 at N.C. State Sunday afternoon to lose the series 2-1. The Wolfpack earned an 8-3 victory in the rubber match of the series.

N.C. State jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back as the Tigers fell to 2-11 in their last 13 ACC games. Clemson is now 30-22 (13-14) and has not won an ACC series since beating Louisville two out of three games the first weekend in April.

Starter Holt Jones suffered the loss for the Tigers, allowing three earned runs without recording an out. He exited in the first inning and was replaced by Jacob Hennessy. Hennessy allowed one run in five innings pitched, but Clemson’s offense never got going.

The Tigers got on the board in the second inning on an RBI single by Justin Hawkins but didn’t score again until Michael Green hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to 7-3.

Green and Bryar Hawkins had a pair of hits for the Tigers, while Bo Majkowski came off the bench to record a couple of hits and score a run.

Will Wilson led N.C. State at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. J.T. Jarrett was 4-for-4 with a run scored.

Cameron Cotter earned the win for the Wolfpack, allowing two earned runs in 3 2/3 innings of relief.

The Tigers return to action Tuesday night when they travel to face Coastal Carolina.