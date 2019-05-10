Wolfpack Club establishes Chris Combs baseball endowment

Wolfpack Club director Bobby Purcell and NC State baseball coach Elliott Avent present Chris Combs, seated in golf cart, with a $400,000 check to establish the Chris Combs baseball endowment on Friday, May 10 at Doak Field in Raleigh. jgiglio@newsobserver.com

Chris Combs didn’t know why so many of his friends and family were at Doak Field on Friday before N.C. State’s baseball game with Clemson.

Nobody told Combs his friends and the Wolfpack Club had raised $400,000 for the Chris Combs baseball endowment.

“He didn’t know until we got here,” said Bobby Purcell, the executive director of the Wolfpack Club.

Combs, one of the top home-run hitters in N.C. State history, might not have let his friends honor him had he known about the scholarship endowment.

“He’s such a humble person,” Purcell said.

Combs was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2016 and has been instrumental in helping raise money to fight ALS. He has raised more than $3.5 million for Project ALS.

Combs, who grew up in Raleigh, had worked as an associate director for the Wolfpack Club for 14 years until last year. One of his regular events was a golf outing with former players and Raleigh professionals.

His friends came up with the idea for the endowment. Combs, a fifth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1997, hit 42 home runs for N.C. State and was drafted as a pitcher.

“They wanted to do something big to honor Chris,” Purcell said.

About 30 minutes before Friday’s game, Combs’ family, N.C. State coach Elliott Avent and the Wolfpack presented Combs with a $400,000 check to establish the endowment.