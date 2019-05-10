Will Wilson powers NC State to 6-1 win over Clemson

N.C. State’s Will Wilson (8) heads to base after making a hit during N.C. State’s 2-1 victory over Duke at Jack Coombs Field in Durham, N.C., Saturday, April 21, 2018. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Elliott Avent was happy to have Will Wilson back in the lineup, even when Wilson wasn’t hitting.

The N.C. State coach was ecstatic with his star shortstop on Friday.

Wilson’s first-inning home run set the tone for N.C. State’s 6-1 win over Clemson. Wilson hit a two-run homer, his team-leading 15th of the season, for a 2-0 lead.

The Wolfpack (38-13, 15-10 ACC) got some help from the Tigers’ defense in the bottom of the second for a pair of runs.

N.C. State won its first ACC series opener since a 6-5 win at Boston College on April 5.

The Wolfpack had lost eight of its previous 10 ACC games. Clemson (29-21, 12-13) has been in a funk of its own. The Tigers have lost 13 of 17 since April 10.

Wilson missed five games as a precaution for a head injury in mid-April. He also had a double and two walks.

Freshman centerfielder Tyler McDonough added two hits, including a triple to score a pair of runs in the seventh inning, for the Wolfpack.