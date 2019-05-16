North Carolina freshman hits for cycle and UNC defeats NC State

North Carolina took the first game of its three-games series with rival N.C. State on Thursday night after battling back for a 5-3 win.

The Wolfpack led 3-2 after the top of the seventh inning, but the Tar Heels scored two runs in the seventh inning to retake the lead. They added another run in the eighth for insurance, and the bullpen handled the rest.

With the win, UNC (38-15, 17-11) remains half a game behind Georgia Tech for first place in the ACC Coastal Division. N.C. State (39-15) falls 3.5 games behind Louisville in the ACC Atlantic Division.

The Tar Heels struck first after UNC freshman Aaron Sabato hit a two-run home run over the center field wall in the first inning. The Wolfpack scored three in the third, aided by a UNC error.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But Sabato hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the seventh inning to help give the Tar Heels the lead.

Sabato, who injured his shoulder later in the inning, hit for the cycle. He finished 4-for-4 with a home run, triple, double, single and three runs batted in.

N.C. State catcher Patrick Bailey went 2-for-4 and had one RBI.

UNC and N.C. State will play on Friday at 6 p.m. at Boshamer Stadium.