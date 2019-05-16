UNC loses a Thursday night football game; NC State and Duke get more kickoff times

North Carolina coach Mack Brown: ‘I want our fans to get excited about coming back out for football’ Coach Mack Brown talks about the importance of the Spring game, and how the program is progressing under his leadership. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coach Mack Brown talks about the importance of the Spring game, and how the program is progressing under his leadership.

North Carolina’s Thursday night game against Wake Forest has been moved to Friday, the ACC announced on Thursday.

The Tar Heels and Demon Deacons were scheduled to play on Sept. 12, but the game will now be Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. It will air on ESPN.

The conference also announced the game times and networks for its Thursday and Friday night games throughout the 2019 football season. The announcement comes a day after the conference announced the 14 games that will be broadcast on the new ACC Network.

Here are scheduling updates:

UNC

▪ UNC’s Thursday night game against Pittsburgh on Nov. 14 will be played at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

NC State

▪ N.C. State’s Thursday night game on Oct. 10 against Syracuse will be at 8 p.m. and shown on ESPN.

▪ The Wolfpack’s Thursday night game at Georgia Tech on Nov. 21 will also be at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

▪ N.C. State will play Western Carolina on Sept. 7, a Saturday, at 12:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast on RSN.

Duke

Duke will host N.C. A&T on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. on ACCNetwork Extra, and will play at Virginia Tech on Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The ACC announced on Wednesday that North Carolina will play Miami in Chapel Hill at 8 p.m. on Sept. 7, while N.C. State will play East Carolina in its home opener at noon on Aug. 31.

The ACC Network, which is slated to launch on Aug. 22, does not yet have a carriage agreement with any of the major cable systems (Charter/Spectrum/Time Warner and AT&T) in North Carolina and is still missing at least one major system in the ACC footprint (Comcast), The News & Observer reported last week. The network does have deals with DirecTV and several cable providers elsewhere on the East Coast.