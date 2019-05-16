Clemson-Texas A&M kickoff set. Game times locked in for Tigers’ first 3 matchups

Up Next

Game times are now known for Clemson’s first three football games of the 2019 season.

The Tigers will host Texas A&M at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7, it was announced Thursday.

Here is a look at Clemson’s entire schedule for the 2019 season:

Aug. 29: Georgia Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m, ACCN, National Championship Celebration

Sept. 7: Texas A&M at Clemson, 3;30 p.m., ABC, IPTAY Day

Sept. 14: Clemson at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Sept. 21: Charlotte at Clemson, TBA, TBA, Family Weekend

Sept. 28: Clemson at North Carolina, TBA, TBA

Oct. 5: Bye

Oct. 12: Florida State at Clemson, TBA, TBA, Solid Orange Day

Oct. 19: Clemson at Louisville, TBA, TBA

Oct. 26: Boston College at Clemson, TBA, TBA, Homecoming/Football Reunion Day

Nov. 2: Wofford at Clemson, TBA, TBA, Military Appreciation Day/Purple Out

Nov. 9: Clemson at N.C. State, TBA, TBA

Nov. 16: Wake Forest at Clemson, TBA, TBA, Senior Day/Hall of Fame Day

Nov. 23: Bye

Nov. 30: Clemson at South Carolina, TBA, TBA