Clemson lands transfer, former top 60 recruit

Clemson basketball has had plenty of success with transfers in recent years as the Tigers used several players that transferred in to help them reach the Sweet 16 in 2018.

Clemson hopes its newest addition can help bring similar results.

The Tigers landed a commitment from Khavon Moore of Texas Tech on Thursday. Moore was a four-star prospect and a top 60 recruit in the country coming out of Westside High School in Macon, Georgia.

Moore chose Texas Tech over offers from Florida, Auburn, Oklahoma, Tennessee and others coming out of high school.

He played in only one game this past season due to an injury as Texas Tech reached the Final 4.

Moore announced on Twitter last month that he was transferring and said as part of his announcement, “I undertake family obligations that require my immediate attention.”

There is a chance that a waiver could make Moore immediately eligible to play in 2019, according to a source.