Clemson lands fifth 5-star recruit in past two months

Clemson’s recent run of landing five-star recruits continued Friday evening as defensive end Myles Murphy committed to the Tigers during halftime of his high school’s spring game.

Murphy, who attends Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, chose Clemson over Auburn. He also held offers from Alabama, Georgia and several others.

Murphy is rated as the No. 8 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is the fifth five-star commit to choose the Tigers. All five have committed to Clemson since April 8.

Clemson has the No. 1 recruiting class for 2020. The Tigers currently have 15 commits, led by No. 2 overall prospect Bryan Bresee.