Clemson drops Game 3 against Wake Forest. NCAA Tournament hopes in limbo

Clemson junior Logan Davidson (8) and the infield meet. South Carolina faced Clemson in a baseball game at Fluor Field in Greenville Saturday, March 2, 2019 GWINN DAVIS / FOR THE STATE GWINN DAVIS / FOR THE STATE

Shortly after Clemson clinched a series win over Wake Forest Friday night, Tigers head coach Monte Lee was quick to point out that the Tigers had not “solidified anything” yet as far as their NCAA Tournament chances.

Clemson had an opportunity to move off the bubble and into good shape as far as the postseason Saturday afternoon against the Demon Deacons, but the Tigers let it go to waste.

Wake Forest pounded Clemson 14-5 in the final game of the regular season to drop the Tigers to 33-23 (15-15). Clemson will play in the ACC Tournament next week and will likely need to have some success there to clinch an NCAA Tournament berth.

Clemson was listed as one of the final five teams in D1Baseball’s latest projections entering this weekend, and the Tigers should have helped their chances by winning two out of three games against the Demon Deacons. But as Lee pointed out Friday night there is a big difference between going 16-14 in the ACC (two games above .500) and being 15-15.

Clemson is currently No. 38 in the RPI, according to Warren Nolan.