NC State takes series from UNC and No. 3 seed in ACC tournament

N.C. State’s Patrick Bailey (5) celebrates with Brad Debo (12) after scoring in the third inning during N.C. State’s game against UNC at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, May 18, 2019. ehyman@newsobserver.com

The March version of N.C. State picked the right time to make a comeback.

The Wolfpack throttled UNC 11-0 on Saturday to close out the regular season. That’s 22 runs in two days and the distinct feel of the early-season juggernaut, which won its first 19 games.

The encore to Friday’s 11-2 win at UNC gives the Wolfpack (41-15, 18-12 ACC) a series win over the Tar Heels (38-17, 17-13) and the No. 3 seed in the ACC baseball tournament.

The Wolfpack will roll into Durham with series wins over Clemson and UNC and eight wins in its past 11 games. N.C. State will be the top seed in Pool C with No. 6 Florida State and No. 10 Wake Forest

The Tar Heels, who won Thursday’s series opener 5-3, drop to the No. 5 seed and will be in Pool D with No. 4 Miami and No. 9 Virginia.

N.C. State was running hot, 27-2 after a series win over Virginia on March 31, and then April was unkind. Injuries were a problem but the healthier N.C. State gets, the better it plays.

The heart of the order has found its form, with both shortstop Will Wilson and catcher Patrick Bailey healthy, looked like it was supposed to. Wilson, Bailey and Evan Edwards — the No. 2 through 4 hitters — combined to go 6 for 12 with six runs scored, four RBIs and two doubles.

The biggest difference in the game was on the defensive side. N.C. State got key outs on difficult catches by rightfielder Devonte Brown in the first inning and leftfielder Jonny Butler in the second.

UNC imploded with four errors and several poor decisions on where to go with the ball. N.C. State’s five-run third inning couldn’t have been entirely avoided with better defense but it certainly would have helped UNC.

The Heels unraveled in the third when Butler reached on error to lead off and then Wilson singled. A double by Bailey scored both and then Edwards drove in Bailey with a single.

Tyler McDonough bounced to first but Michael Busch airmailed the throw to second into leftfield and Edwards scored.

Completely uncharacteristic of a Mike Fox team, UNC has more multiple error games (16) this season than error-free games (14).