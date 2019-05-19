ACC baseball tournament schedule, game times finalized

Monte Lee recaps Clemson’s loss to Wake Forest Tigers finish the regular season 15-15 in ACC play Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers finish the regular season 15-15 in ACC play

The schedule for the 2019 ACC baseball tournament, which begins Tuesday at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C., has been finalized.

Game times and TV information were also released Sunday morning.

Louisville is the No. 1 seed and is joined in Pool A by No. 8 seed Clemson and No. 12 seed Boston College.

Georgia Tech is the No. 2 seed and is joined in Pool B by No. 7 seed Duke and No. 11 seed Notre Dame.

N.C. State is the No. 3 seed and is joined in Pool C by No. 6 seed Florida State and No. 10 seed Wake Forest.

And Miami is the No. 4 seed and is joined in Pool D by No. 5 seed North Carolina and No. 9 seed Virginia.

Clemson enters the ACC tournament after finishing the regular season 33-23 (15-15). The Tigers are currently No. 38 in the RPI and are on the bubble heading to Durham.

Clemson won two out of three games against Wake Forest over the weekend but lost Game 3 in blowout fashion.

“We’ve gotta turn the page. We’ve got the ACC Tournament coming up and we need to be ready,” coach Monte Lee said. “It’s a new season now. It’s the postseason. Hopefully we can find a way to be a little bit better as we head into the ACC Tournament.”

If the Tigers can win at least one game in Durham they should be in good shape, but if they go 0-2 they will likely be sweating come selection Monday.

“Regardless of what our record is going into the ACC Tournament we need to have some success. We need to play well in the ACC Tournament, whether we’re 16-14 or 15-15,” Lee said when asked if his club still has work to do. “We certainly would have liked to have been 16-14 going into the ACC tournament... The bottom line is we’re 56 games into the season and guys have got to step up and play their best baseball this time of years.”

Here is the full schedule with game times:

Tuesday, May 21

No. 12 Boston College vs. No. 8 Clemson, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 10 Wake Forest vs. No. 6 Florida State, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 7 Duke, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Wednesday, May 22

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 12 Boston College, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 2 Georgia Tech vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 9 Virginia vs. No. 5 North Carolina, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Thursday, May 23

No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 1 Louisville, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 9 Virginia, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 3 NC State vs. No. 10 Wake Forest, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Friday, May 24

No. 7 Duke vs. No. 2 Georgia Tech, 11 a.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 5 North Carolina vs. No. 4 Miami, 3 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

No. 6 Florida State vs. No. 3 NC State, 7 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Saturday, May 25

Pool A Winner vs. Pool D Winner, 1 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Pool B Winner vs. Pool C Winner, 5 p.m. (RSN/ACCN Extra)

Sunday, May 26

ACC Championship, Noon (ESPN2)