Clemson forward suffers torn ACL
Clemson basketball forward Jonathan Baehre had to sit out this past season after transferring in from UNC Asheville.
Now Baehre could have to miss all of the 2019-20 season as well.
Baehre suffered a torn ACL in practice on Monday and is out indefinitely, a source told The State Tuesday afternoon. The 6-foot-10, 214 pound junior was expected to be a key contributor for the Tigers next season.
Clemson is losing four starters in guards Marcquise Reed and Shelton Mitchell and forwards Elijah Thomas and David Skara.
Baehre was a candidate to move into a starting role, particularly after forward Javan White announced earlier this offseason that he was transferring.
Baehre appeared in 34 games, with 21 starts as a sophomore at UNC Asheville. He averaged 7.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game, coming on strong at the end of the season.
Baehre had 28 points and 14 rebounds in a loss to Southern Cal in the NIT to end his sophomore season.
