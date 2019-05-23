Clemson’s Mat Clark pitches gem as Tigers top Louisville in ACC tournament

mconnolly@thestate.com

Clemson pitcher Mat Clark just missed out on history Thursday afternoon against Louisville, but the redshirt sophomore still delivered a gem as No. 8 seed Clemson topped No. 1 seed Louisville 7-1 in the ACC tournament.

Clark carried a perfect game into the eighth inning and a no-hitter into the ninth before giving up a walk in the eighth inning and a solo home run to pinch-hitter Zach Britton to open the ninth.





Still, the Hilton Head Island native allowed only one run in eight innings of work as the Tigers earned a win that coach Monte Lee believes locks them into the NCAA Tournament.

Clark struggled with his command in the bullpen prior to his start, but it was clear from the first batter on that he was in command and had his best stuff against the Cardinals.

He threw only 92 pitches over the eight plus innings of work, and he did not face a three-ball count until he walked Alex Binelas on four pitches with one out in the eighth inning to end the perfect game.

Clark received plenty of help from Clemson’s offense as the Tigers pounded out 12 hits. Clemson scored five runs off ACC Pitcher of the Year Reid Detmers in four innings with Kyle Wilkie delivering a two-run double off the wall in left in the third and Justin Hawkins blasting a three-run homer in the fourth.

Jordan Greene added an RBI single for the Tigers in the sixth inning, and Wilkie hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Even with the win, Clemson’s time at the ACC tournament is done as Boston College had already clinched Pool A with wins over Clemson and Louisville to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.

The Tigers will return home and wait to learn their NCAA Tournament fate. The selection show takes place Monday at noon on ESPNU.