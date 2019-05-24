Georgia Tech tops Duke 5-4, to face NC State in semifinals

Duke pitcher Thomas Girard (8) works from the mound in the seventh inning against Georgia Tech on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the ACC Baseball Championship at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

The first semifinal game in the ACC baseball tournament has been locked in: Georgia Tech against N.C. State.

The Yellow Jackets pulled out a 5-4 victory over Duke on Friday on Tristin English’s walkoff RBI-double in the ninth. English, who had pitched in relief, also earned the victory.

The Wolfpack earned its spot in the semifinals with a 6-5 comeback win over Wake Forest on Thursday night, scoring four runs in the ninth. That sucked any importance of the Pack’s game Friday night against Florida State.

Georgia Tech (40-16), seeded second in the ACC tournament, hopes to secure a top-eight seed when the NCAA tournament field is announced. Duke (31-25), the seventh seed, also hopes to be selected for the NCAA field.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the Georgia Tech ninth, Luke Waddell drew a leadoff walk and was sacrificed to second by Michael Guldberg. Kyle McCann, whose two-run homer in the third tied the score 4-4, was intentionally walked before English rapped a double off the left-field wall for the win.

The Blue Devils jumped on Georgia Tech starter Connor Thomas, a first-team All-ACC selection, for three runs in the first.

Taylor beat out an infield hit and later scored on Michael Rothenberg’s single to left. Chris Crabtree’s single to right then drove in two runs before Thomas escaped the inning with a double play.

Duke starter Ben Gross made two big mistakes in his five innings on the mound — the first in the bottom of the first inning. With two outs, Tristin English hit a towering drive down the left-field line that was just fair for a two-run homer.

After Duke picked up a fourth run in the third, Taylor scoring on a double play, the Yellow Jackets’ Kyle McCann tied the score in the bottom of the inning. The junior catcher bombed a two-out, two-strike homer to deep right, his 23rd of the season.

Both pitchers settled in after the third. Thomas, 9-1 this season, left after six innings. Gross’ last pitch of the game struck out Baron Ratcliff in the fifth with two on and two out.

Taylor, the Blue Devils’ first-team All-ACC selection, saved a run in the seventh with a diving catch in shallow center with two runners on and two out.

Colin Hall, the son of Georgia Tech coach Danny Hall, led off the bottom of the eighth with a double to the right-center gap as Duke’s RJ Schreck couldn’t come up with the diving catch. But Duke reliever Thomas Girard worked his way out of the inning,



