NCAA baseball tournament field to be unveiled at noon

UNC’s Mike Fox on the Tar Heels’ ACC baseball tournament championship A happy UNC baseball coach Mike Fox talks with reporters about the Tar Heels' ACC Tournament championship win over Georgia Tech Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Durham. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A happy UNC baseball coach Mike Fox talks with reporters about the Tar Heels' ACC Tournament championship win over Georgia Tech Sunday, May 26, 2019 in Durham.

The 64-team field for the NCAA baseball tournament will be announced at noon. It will be broadcast on ESPNU.

North Carolina (42-17), the ACC champions, and East Carolina (43-15), No. 5 in the RPI, have already been picked as regional host sites. They’ll learn which other three teams will be joining them in Chapel Hill and Greenville, respectively. The double-elimination regional round starts on Friday.

N.C. State (42-17) and Campbell (35-19), the Big South champions, will open regional play on the road. Duke (31-25) and Wake Forest (31-26) are hoping to make the field as bubble teams.

SHARE COPY LINK NC State coach Elliott Avent says he thinks the Wolfpack should host a NCAA Regional, but says it won't matter if they don't do the little things better. Avent talked after the Wolfpack lost to Georgia Tech the ACC Tournament Saturday, May 25, 2019.