Campbell knocks off NC State in Greenville Regional

Campbell had to wait for its second NCAA tournament win and not just the five years since its first one.

Almost 24 hours after the Greenville Regional game started on Friday, the Camels closed out a 5-4 win over N.C. State on Saturday.

Lightning and rainstorms kept the teams from finishing on Friday. They picked up where they left off on Saturday, at 12:06 p.m., with the Camels up 5-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Campbell reliever Landry Moore got Brad Debo to fly out and then walked Terrell Tatum. After Tatum stole second, Moore struck out Lawson McArthur.

Vojtech Mensik then grounded out to third base to end the game.

N.C. State (42-18) will play in the losers’ bracket on Sunday at noon while Campbell (36-19) will move on to the winners’ bracket and play at 4 p.m.