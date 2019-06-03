ECU rips Quinnipiac, faces Campbell for regional crown

ECU coach Godwin chokes up talking about fan support East Carolina coach Cliff Godwin talks about what fan support means to him after the Pirates defeated NC State in the Greenville Regional Sunday, June 2, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK East Carolina coach Cliff Godwin talks about what fan support means to him after the Pirates defeated NC State in the Greenville Regional Sunday, June 2, 2019.

East Carolina survived two NCAA tournament elimination games on its home field Sunday and needs to do it twice more on Monday.

After ousting N.C. State earlier in the day, the Pirates bashed four home runs to pound Quinnipiac 13-3 Sunday night in the Greenville Regional at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

The No. 10 national seed and the regional’s top seed, East Carolina (45-16) advances to Monday’s regional championship against third-seeded Campbell (37-19).

Since ECU lost to Quinnipiac, 5-4, in the regional’s opening round on Saturday night, the Pirates must beat Campbell twice to claim the regional title. The teams play at 1 p.m. on Monday. If ECU wins that game, the regional’s deciding game will be played at 7 p.m.

Jake Washer smacked two homers Sunday night to help the Pirates exact revenge against fourth-seeded Quinnipiac (30-29). His solo shot in the second inning put ECU up 1-0.

Quinnipiac quickly tied it up in the bottom half of the inning. Kevin Huscher doubled, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch.

Bryant Packard put ECU back on top with a two-run home run in the third inning for a 3-1 lead.

After an Alec Burleson single, Washer blasted his second homer of the game, a two-out, two-run shot that pushed ECU’s lead to 5-1.

Bryson Worrell’s two-run home run in the sixth extended ECU’s lead to 8-2 and the Pirates kept pouring in on from there.

Combined with its 9-2 win over N.C. State earlier Sunday, ECU scored 22 runs with 30 hits over its two must-win games.