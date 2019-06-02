ACC
Duke sweeps way to Morgantown Regional title
Kyle Gallagher was responsible for all of his team’s scoring as Duke beat Texas A&M, 4-1, Sunday night to win the NCAA tournament’s Morgantown Regional.
With two wins over the Aggies (39-23-1) and another against host West Virginia, the Blue Devils finish undefeated in the mountains to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals for the second consecutive year.
Gallagher hit a three-run shot to left field, bringing home Matt Mervis and Michael Rothenberg to give Duke (34-25) a 3-0 advantage in the first inning.
The Aggies scored their run in the third inning with Bryce Blaum scoring on a Hunter Coleman sacrifice fly to center field.
The Blue Devils responded immediately, with Kennie Taylor singling to lead off the third before advancing to second on a balk. Gallagher brought him home on a double to center field, giving the Blue Devils a 4-1 lead.
Jack Carey picked up his fourth win of the season in relief, allowing only one hit in 2 and 1/13 innings.
With the win, the Blue Devils will be on the road in the super regional against the Nashville Regional winner, either Vanderbilt or Indiana State.
