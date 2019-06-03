Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Tennessee | June 2, 2019

North Carolina’s Ike Freeman (8) dives safety into home on a single by Dylan Harris to give the Tar Heels’ a 3-0 lead over Tennessee in the first inning during the NCAA regional championship game on Sunday June 2, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Mike Fox is introduced with his team prior to the start of the Tar Heels’ game against Tennessee on Sunday June 2, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Danny Serretti (1) reacts as he scores on a single by Ashton McGee to give the Tar Heels’ a 1-0 lead over Tennessee in the first inning during the NCAA regional championship game on Sunday June 2, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Danny Serretti (1) reacts as he crosses home plate on a single by Ashton McGee to give the Tar Heels’ a 1-0 lead over Tennessee in the first inning during the NCAA regional championship game on Sunday June 2, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Danny Serretti (1) and Aaron Sabato (19) react after they both scored on a single by Ashton McGee to give the Tar Heels’ a 2-0 lead over Tennessee in the first inning during the NCAA regional championship game on Sunday June 2, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Ike Freeman (8) hurdles toward home on a single by Dylan Harris to give the Tar Heels’ a 3-0 lead over Tennessee in the first inning during the NCAA regional championship game on Sunday June 2, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Ike Freeman (8) dives safety into home on a single by Dylan Harris to give the Tar Heels’ a 3-0 lead over Tennessee in the first inning during the NCAA regional championship game on Sunday June 2, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Tennessee starting pitcher Zach Linginfelter (25) comes out of the game in the first inning after North Carolina scored four runs during the NCAA regional championship game on Sunday June 2, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Michael Busch (15) tags Tennessee’s Jake Rucker (7) out as he dives back to first base in the second inning during the NCAA regional championship game on Sunday June 2, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina starting pitcher Austin Bergner (45) works from the mounding in the fourth inning against Tennessee during the NCAA regional championship game on Sunday June 2, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina starting pitcher Austin Bergner (45) works from the mounding in the fourth inning against Tennessee during the NCAA regional championship game on Sunday June 2, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Tennessee’s (6) Evan Russell dives back to first ahead of the throw to North Carolina first baseman Michael Busch (15) in the fourth inning during the NCAA regional championship game on Sunday June 2, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina catcher Brandon Martorano (4) confers with starting pitcher Austin Bergner (45) in the fifth inning against Tennessee during the NCAA regional championship game on Sunday June 2, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina pitching coach Robert Woodard confers with starting pitcher Austin Bergner (45) in the fifth inning against Tennessee during the NCAA regional championship game on Sunday June 2, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina starting pitcher Austin Bergner (45) works from the mounding in the fifth inning against Tennessee during the NCAA regional championship game on Sunday June 2, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina closing pitcher Joey Lancellotti (31) reacts after the final out against Tennessee clinching the Tar Heels’ 5-2 victory and the NCAA regional championship game on Sunday June 2, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mike Fox celebrates the Tar Heels’ 5-2 victory over Tennessee with Dallas Tessar (7) on Sunday June 2, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. The victory secured the NCAA regional championship for the Tar Heels.
North Carolina coach Mike Fox celebrates the Tar Heels’ 5-2 victory over Tennessee with Dallas Tessar (7) on Sunday June 2, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. The victory secured the NCAA regional championship for the Tar Heels.
North Carolina coach Mike Fox embraces pitcher Will Sandy (41) following the Tar Heels’ 5-2 victory over Tennessee in the NCAA regional championship game on Sunday June 2, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mike Fox embraces Ike Freeman (8) following the Tar Heels’ 5-2 victory over Tennessee in the NCAA regional championship game on Sunday June 2, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
