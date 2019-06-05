Tigers target tight ends: Recruiting notes from Day 2 of Dabo Swinney camp

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney breaks down 2019 recruiting class Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday

One of the biggest remaining needs for Clemson for the class of 2020 is at tight end, and the Tigers have several tight end prospects on hand for Dabo Swinney Camp this week.

One such prospect is Sage Ennis, who earned an offer from the Tigers after a strong day on Wednesday. The Tallahassee, Florida, native showed off impressive hands and moved well during the portion of camp that was open to the media.

Ennis also has offers from South Carolina, Florida State, N.C. State and others. Hometown FSU is believed to be the favorite, but the offer from Clemson has to at least give Ennis something to think about.

“Mind blowing. Never thought I would have had this opportunity. It’s amazing,” Ennis told The State.

Ennis is rated as a three-star recruit and the No. 27 tight end in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Other tight ends camping at Clemson this week include class of 2020 prospects Diego LaMonica and Trey Bolls and 2021 prospect Nick Elksnis.

Others notes

1. One of the biggest prospects on hand was class of 2022 defensive tackle Bear Alexander. The Dallas native is listed by 247Sports at 6-foot-3.5, 338 pounds.

Alexander already holds offers from several Power 5 programs, including Florida, Texas, Texas A&M and Ohio State. He has not yet been rated by 247Sports, but is likely to be a top recruit for his class.

2. Running back Cody Brown of Georgia already has offers from Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech and others, and it’s easy to see why. Brown has good size and speed and was very coachable working with Tigers running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

3. Camp for this week concludes on Thursday. Session II will run Tuesday-Thursday of next week.

4. The Tigers currently have the No. 1 recruiting class for 2020, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Clemson has five five-star commits for the class of 2020, led by No. 2 overall recruit Bresee.