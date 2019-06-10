Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Auburn | June 10, 2019

North Carolina starting pitcher Joey Lancellotti (31) is surrounded by teammates Michael Busch (15), Danny Serretti, and Ike Freeman (8) as they wait on coach Mike Fox’s arrival at the mound during the first inning against Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Lancellotti gave up four runs in the top of the first inning and was replaced by Connor Ollio.
Robert Willett
Auburn’s Edouard Julien (10) reacts as he slides safely into home plate on a single by Kason Howell in the first inning against North Carolina to give Auburn a 4-0 lead during the NCAA Super Regional on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina pitcher Hansen Butler (24) walks to the mound to relieve Connor Ollio in the first inning against Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Butler was one of four North Carolina pitchers to work from the mound in the first inning as Auburn rolled to a 13-0 lead.
Auburn’s Judd Ward (1) celebrates at home plate with Ryan Bliss (9) after connecting for a 3-RBI home run in the first inning to give Auburn a 7-0 lead during the NCAA Super Regional on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Auburn scored another six runs in the first inning to take a commanding 13-0 lead over North Carolina.
Auburn’s Judd Ward (1) celebrates at home plate with Will Holland (17) and Kason Howell (16) after connecting for a 3-RBI home run in the first inning to give Auburn a 7-0 lead during the NCAA Super Regional on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Auburn scored another six runs in the first inning to take a commanding 13-0 lead over North Carolina.
Auburn’s Judd Ward (1) celebrates at home plate with Kason Howell (16) after connecting for a 3-RBI home run in the first inning to give Auburn a 7-0 lead during the NCAA Super Regional on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Auburn scored another six runs in the first inning to take a commanding 13-0 lead over North Carolina.
Auburn’s Judd Ward (1) celebrates at home plate with Kason Howell (16) after connecting for a 3-RBI home run in the first inning to give Auburn a 7-0 lead during the NCAA Super Regional on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Auburn scored another six runs in the first inning to take a commanding 13-0 lead over North Carolina.
North Carolina pitchers Austin Bergner (45), left, and Connor Ollio (48) watch the top of the first inning from the Tar Heels’ dugout as Auburn scored 13 runs on nine hits to take control of the NCAA Super Regional on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Ollio was one of four pitchers to work in the first inning against Auburn.
North Carolina’s Ashton McGee (5) is greeted at home plate by Danny Serretti (1) after connecting for a 3-RBI home run in the fourth inning against Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina pitcher Will Sandy (41) works form the mound in the fifth inning against Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Aaron Sabato (19) celebrates after a home run in the seventh inning, driving in teammate Michael Busch (15) during the NCAA Super Regional against Auburn on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Auburn outfielder Judd Ward (1) attempts to field a home run ball by North Carolina’s Aaron Sabato in the ninth inning during the NCAA Super Regional on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Auburn short stop Will Holland (17) fields a single by North Carolina’s Ashton McGee and throws to first in the ninth inning during the NCAA Super Regional on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Auburn closing pitcher (20) Cody Greenhill is mobbed by his teammates as they celebrate their 14-7 victory over North Carolina in the NCAA Super Regional on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Auburn assistant coach Gabe Gross (39) celebrates the Tigers’ victory over North Carolina in the NCAA Super Regional on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina pitcher Hansen Butler (24) hangs his head in the Tar Heels’ dugout as the Auburn Tigers celebrate their 14-7 victory in the NCAA Super Regional on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. Butler pitched in the first inning and gave up 6 runs as Auburn ran up a 13-0 lead in the first inning.
North Carolina’s Michael Busch becomes emotional during a post-game press conference following the Tar Heels’ 14-7 loss to Auburn in the NCAA Super Regional on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
