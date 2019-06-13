How the ACC bowl lineup will change in 2020

N.C. State center Garrett Bradbury (65) blocks Texas A&M defensive lineman Jayden Peevy (92) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Texas A&M in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. ehyman@newsobserver.com

The ACC is going to trade trips to Detroit and Shreveport, La., for games in Boston and San Diego in its next bowl cycle.





There will be other changes to the next six-year deal, which runs from 2020 through the 2025 season. The league is expected to announce the revamped lineup before the annual ACC Kickoff in Charlotte in July.

The Big Ten and SEC have already announced their new lineups and Stadium’s Brett McMurphy was the first to report the ACC’s changes.

The new ACC lineup will include a spot in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, against a Pac-12 opponent, and another in Boston in a new game to be played at Fenway Park. The American Athletic Conference will be the opponent in Boston.

The ACC will no longer send teams to the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit or to the Independence Bowl in Shreveport.

Nashville won’t be an option any more, either. In the previous six-year bowl deal, Nashville (Music City) and Jacksonville, Fla. (Gator) split the ACC and Big Ten with each game getting an ACC team three times. Under the new deal, the Gator Bowl will get an ACC team all six years.

The ACC will keep its spots in Orlando, Fla. (Camping World Bowl); Charlotte (Belk); New York (Pinstripe); El Paso, Texas (Sun) and Annapolis, Md. (Military) from the previous deal.

The ACC’s opponent in Charlotte will change. The SEC will be the choice in 2021, ‘23 and ‘25 and the Big Ten will be the other three years.

The conference’s deal with the Orange Bowl remains the same. When the Orange is not a part of the College Football Playoff, the ACC will have an automatic bid there.

In the years the ACC champion is in the CFP, the second-highest rated team in the final CFP rankings is guaranteed a spot in the Orange.

The opponent in the Orange will also determine another potential spot for the ACC. When the Big Ten is the opponent in Orange, the ACC will get a spot in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Fla.

Under the old deal, the ACC sent a team to the Citrus Bowl in Orlando when the Big Ten was the opponent in the Orange Bowl.

The order after the Orange and Outback has yet to be finalized. The ACC has used a “tier” system which will likely be tweaked. There’s a possibility the Camping World, Gator, Pinstripe, Belk and Holiday bowls will be grouped together in the ACC’s top tier. That would put the Military, Sun and Boston in the second tier.

The league would also have contingency spots in Tampa, Dallas and Birmingham, Ala. for years when it has more than nine bowl-eligible teams.

The makeup of the groups and the selection process within each group has yet to be finalized.

Notre Dame will also continue its deal to be selected in the ACC process when its not in the CFP or in a “New Year’s Six” game.

The ACC bowl lineup for 2020-25:

Orange (Miami) vs. SEC/Big Ten/Notre Dame

Outback* (Tampa, Fla.) vs. SEC

Camping World (Orlando, Fla.) vs. Big 12

Gator (Jacksonville, Fla.) vs. SEC

Belk (Charlotte) vs. SEC or Big Ten

Pinstripe (New York) vs. Big Ten

Holiday (San Diego) vs. Pac-12

Sun (El Paso, Texas) vs. Pac-12

Military (Annapolis, Md.) vs. American

Fenway Park (Boston) vs. American

Gasparilla (Tampa, Fla.) vs. SEC

Note: *-the ACC will send a team to the Outback when the Big Ten is the opponent in the Orange Bowl.